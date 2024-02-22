FOMC minutes: A majority hesitant on swift monetary easing

The latest FOMC minutes reveal a predominant caution against premature easing of monetary policy. The document underscores a consensus among “most participants” over the potential risks of reducing interest rates too hastily, expressing a preference for delaying cuts rather than risking the need to reverse course.

During the FOMC meeting held on January 30-31, the discussion emphasized that participants did not anticipate it being appropriate to lower the federal funds rate target range without “greater confidence” that inflation was on a sustainable path back to 2% target. The determination of the future policy rate path was tied closely to “incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.” .

Although the balance of risks towards employment and inflation goals was seen as “moving into better balance”, participants remained “highly attentive to inflation risks”. While upside risks to inflation have “diminished”, inflation remains above target. This vigilance is framed within a broader context of concern that “progress toward price stability could stall”, particularly in scenarios where demand strengthens unexpectedly or supply-side improvements falter.

The predominant narrative within the FOMC leans towards a cautious approach to policy easing, with “most participants” underscoring the perils of “moving too quickly” and the importance of a meticulous evaluation of incoming data to ascertain whether inflation trends align with the target sustainably. In contrast, only “a couple of participants” raised concerns about the economic downsides of an “overly restrictive stance” persisting for an extended period.

Full FOMC minutes here.