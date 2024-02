German Ifo Business Climate ticked up from 85.2 to 85.5 in February, matched expectations. Current Assessment Index is unchanged at 86.9, a touch below expectation of 87.0. Expectations Index rose slightly from 83.5 to 84.1, above expectation of 83.8.

By sector, manufacturing fell from -15.8 to -17.4. Services rose from -4.8 to -4.1. Trade fell from -29.7 to -30.87. Construction rose from -35.8 to -35.4.

Ifo said that the German economy is “stabilizing at a low level”.

Full German Ifo release here.