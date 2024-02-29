Thu, Feb 29, 2024 @ 02:18 GMT
Fed's Williams labels three rate cuts this year a reasonable starting point

By ActionForex.com

In an event overnight, New York Fed President John Williams provided said the economy remains robust, with expectations for continued positive growth and a gradual decrease in inflation. His asserted that three rate cuts within the year could serve as a “reasonable starting point”.

Williams highlighted the significant decline in inflation over the past year and a half, emphasizing the “broad-based” reductions across various components of inflation measurements. Despite the positive trend, Williams candidly acknowledged “we still have a ways to go on the journey to sustained 2% inflation.”

