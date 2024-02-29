Thu, Feb 29, 2024 @ 06:36 GMT
Australia’s retail sales rises 1.1% mom in Jan, stagnates in trend terms

Australia’s retail sales rose 1.1% mom in January, below expectation of 1.7% mom. This increase marks a recovery from December’s significant -2.1% mom decline, where consumer spending retracted following the Black Friday sales rush in November.

According to Ben Dorber, ABS head of retail statistics, retail turnover has effectively returned to the levels observed in September 2023. Additionally, “retail turnover was unchanged in trend terms in January,” indicating that, despite the month’s positive performance, the broader trend reflects a period of stagnation in retail sales when considering the volatility of the past few months.

