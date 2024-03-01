Fri, Mar 01, 2024 @ 05:10 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed's Mester: Inflation fight continues, yet three rate cuts still expected in...

Fed’s Mester: Inflation fight continues, yet three rate cuts still expected in 2024

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester remains steadfast in her view that inflation is on track to Fed’s target, despite a month-over-month jump in the preferred inflation gauge.

Nevertheless, “it does show you there is a little more work for the Fed to do,” Mester said in a Yahoo Finance interview overnight.

Mester reiterated her December forecast of three rate cuts in 2024, suggesting that this remains a plausible scenario if the economy progresses as she expects. “Right now that feels about right to me if the economy evolves as I anticipate it will,” she stated.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.