Fed’s Mester: Inflation fight continues, yet three rate cuts still expected in 2024

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester remains steadfast in her view that inflation is on track to Fed’s target, despite a month-over-month jump in the preferred inflation gauge.

Nevertheless, “it does show you there is a little more work for the Fed to do,” Mester said in a Yahoo Finance interview overnight.

Mester reiterated her December forecast of three rate cuts in 2024, suggesting that this remains a plausible scenario if the economy progresses as she expects. “Right now that feels about right to me if the economy evolves as I anticipate it will,” she stated.