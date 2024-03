New York Fed President John William reiterated that he expected rate cuts to start this year, but emphasized there is “no sense of urgency to do that”.

“I think that makes sense with inflation coming down, the economy being in better balance, that we’re going to move interest rates back to more normal levels,” he said at an event overnight.

Williams noted that monetary policy is “in good place”, and the focus now is to gain confidence that inflation is on track to 2% target.