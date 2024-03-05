Japan’s Tokyo CPI core rises to 2.5% yoy, PMI services finalized at 52.9

Japan’s Tokyo CPI core (ex-fresh food) rose from upwardly 1.8% yoy to 2.5% yoy in February, matched expectations. CPI core-core (ex-food and energy) slowed from 3.3% yoy to 3.1% yoy. Headline CPI in the capital city rose from 1.8% yoy to 2.6% yoy.

Also released, PMI Services was finalized at 52.9 in February, down from January’s 53.1, but stays in expansion for the 18th month in a row. PMI Composite was finalized at 50.6, down from prior month’s 51.5.

According to Usamah Bhatti, Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence,services business activity growth was sustained into February while the rate of growth in new business accelerated to a six-month high. However, steeper reduction in manufacturing output levels contributed to a slowdown in overall private sector activity growth.

Full Japan PMI services release here.