Tue, Mar 05, 2024 @ 08:10 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsJapan's Tokyo CPI core rises to 2.5% yoy, PMI services finalized at...

Japan’s Tokyo CPI core rises to 2.5% yoy, PMI services finalized at 52.9

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Japan’s Tokyo CPI core (ex-fresh food) rose from upwardly 1.8% yoy to 2.5% yoy in February, matched expectations. CPI core-core (ex-food and energy) slowed from 3.3% yoy to 3.1% yoy. Headline CPI in the capital city rose from 1.8% yoy to 2.6% yoy.

Also released, PMI Services was finalized at 52.9 in February, down from January’s 53.1, but stays in expansion for the 18th month in a row. PMI Composite was finalized at 50.6, down from prior month’s 51.5.

According to Usamah Bhatti, Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence,services business activity growth was sustained into February while the rate of growth in new business accelerated to a six-month high. However, steeper reduction in manufacturing output levels contributed to a slowdown in overall private sector activity growth.

Full Japan PMI services release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.