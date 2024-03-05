Tue, Mar 05, 2024 @ 08:10 GMT
China's Caixin PMI services falls to 52.5, composite unchanged at 52.5

By ActionForex.com

China’s Caixin PMI Services fell from 52.7 to 52.5 in February, below expectation of 52.9. PMI Composite was unchanged at 52.5.

Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group, noted that both manufacturing and services sectors recorded steady growth. However, he noted supply was “still running ahead” of improved demand. Employment across both sectors saw contraction. On the pricing front, pressures of low prices becoming more pronounced within the manufacturing sector.

Overall, “market sentiment remained optimistic”, Wang noted.

Full China Caixin PMI services release here.

