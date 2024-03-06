Australia’s GDP up 0.2% qoq in Q4, continuing consistent slowdown

Wed, Mar 06, 2024 @ 07:46 GMT
Australia GDP grew 0.2% qoq in Q4, slightly below expectation of 0.3% qoq. On an annual basis, the economy expanded by 1.5% yoy.

The data indicates deceleration in economic momentum as the year progressed, with Katherine Keenan, the head of national accounts at ABS, noting a consistent slowdown across each quarter of 2023.

The main pillars supporting GDP growth were identified as government spending and private business investment. Government final consumption expenditure saw 0.6% qoq increase , while private business investment grew 0.7% qoq.

The significant contribution of net trade, which added 0.6 percentage points to the overall GDP growth, was largely attributed to a -3.4% qoq decrease in import.

Full Australia GDP release here.

