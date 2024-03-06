Eurozone retail sales rises 0.1% mom in Jan, EU up 0.3% mom

Eurozone retail sales volume rose 0.1% mom in January, matched expectations. The volume of retail trade increased for food, drinks, tobacco by 1.0%, decreased for non-food products (except automotive fuel) by -0.2%, increased for automotive fuel in specialised stores by 1.7%.

EU retail sales rose 0.3% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases in the total retail trade volume were recorded in Luxembourg (+7.6%), Romania (+3.8%) and Cyprus (+1.5%). The largest decreases were observed in Estonia (-2.6%), Slovakia (-1.0%) and Latvia (-0.8%).

Full Eurozone retail sales release here.