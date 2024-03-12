RBA’s Hunter: Data broadly in line with expectations

Tue, Mar 12, 2024 @ 07:06 GMT
RBA Assistant Governor Sarah Hunter noted that the incoming data were “broadly in line with what we were anticipating.” Nevertheless, she emphasized that the central bank is “monitoring and looking” and will be updating the economic forecasts in May.

Hunter also touched on the challenges posed by interest rate hikes, particularly for households finding such adjustments difficult. However, she emphasized that “inflation is the single biggest drag”, highlighting RBA’s primary focus on managing inflation to ensure economic stability and growth.

 

