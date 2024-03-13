Wed, Mar 13, 2024 @ 05:11 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsBoE's Bailey surge in unemployment unnecessary on tackling inflation

BoE’s Bailey surge in unemployment unnecessary on tackling inflation

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey expressed a more positive stance on the UK’s inflation scenario compared to a year ago, particularly regarding the potential for “second round effects” to drive further price surges.

At a panel discussion at the Bank of Italy Symposium, he noted there is “very limited evidence so far” that an uptick in unemployment is a prerequisite for reigning in inflationary pressures.

Bailey highlighted the UK’s labor market status, pointing out that the country is near or at full employment. “It doesn’t get a lot of comment, but we have seen very limited evidence so far of an increase in unemployment as a sort of necessary condition of reducing inflation,” he added.

 

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.