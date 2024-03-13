Wed, Mar 13, 2024 @ 15:36 GMT
NIESR forecasts 0.3% UK GDP growth in Q1

By ActionForex.com

NIESR forecast UK GDP to grow by 0.3% in Q1, aligns with a pattern of “low, but stable economic growth,” suggesting a potential “turning point” for the nation after slipping into a technical recession in the latter half of 2023.

The forecast comes with a critical analysis of UK’s economic stagnation, emphasizing the necessity for “structural changes” to break free from the so-called low-growth trap. The institute’s recommendation underscores the importance of bolstering public investment, particularly in pivotal areas such as infrastructure, education, and health.

Full NIESR release here.

