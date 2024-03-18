China’s industrial production expand 7% yoy, retail sales up 5.5% yoy

China’s industrial production grew 7.0% yoy in the January-February period , above expectation of 5.3% yoy During the same period, retail sales rose 5.5% yoy, below expectation 5.6% yoy.

Fixed asset investment rose 4.2% yoy, above expectation of 3.2% yoy. Investment into real estate fell by -9% yoy. Investment in infrastructure rose by 6.3% yoy while that in manufacturing increased by 9.4% yoy.

“The economy kept rebounding and improving in January and February with various policies taking effect. But we also need to see that the external environment is increasingly complex, grim and uncertain, and the problem of insufficient domestic demand still remains. The foundation for the economy’s rebound needs to be further solidified,” NBS said.