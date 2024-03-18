Mon, Mar 18, 2024 @ 05:44 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsChina's industrial production expand 7% yoy, retail sales up 5.5% yoy

China’s industrial production expand 7% yoy, retail sales up 5.5% yoy

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

China’s industrial production grew 7.0% yoy in the January-February period , above expectation of 5.3% yoy During the same period, retail sales rose 5.5% yoy, below expectation 5.6% yoy.

Fixed asset investment rose 4.2% yoy, above expectation of 3.2% yoy. Investment into real estate fell by -9% yoy. Investment in infrastructure rose by 6.3% yoy while that in manufacturing increased by 9.4% yoy.

“The economy kept rebounding and improving in January and February with various policies taking effect. But we also need to see that the external environment is increasingly complex, grim and uncertain, and the problem of insufficient domestic demand still remains. The foundation for the economy’s rebound needs to be further solidified,” NBS said.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.