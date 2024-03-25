Mon, Mar 25, 2024 @ 12:35 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB's Lane confident that wages growth is on track to normalize

ECB’s Lane confident that wages growth is on track to normalize

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane, in a podcast published today, conveyed a sense of confidence among policymakers regarding wage growth trends. Lane articulated that policymakers are “confident” that wages growth is “on track” to return to normal.

“If this assessment is confirmed, then we will start looking more closely at reversing some of the rate increases we’ve made,” he added.

Adding to the conversation, Governing Council member Fabio Panetta addressed an audience at a separate event, underscoring the feasibility of a rate cut given the current inflation trend.

“The consensus emerging – especially in recent weeks – within the ECB governing council points in this direction,” Panetta noted.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.