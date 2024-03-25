Fed’s Goolsbee forecasts three rate cuts amid rising real interest rate restrictiveness

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee told Yahoo Finance that he aligned with the “median” projections regarding the monetary easing path forward, as anticipates three rate cuts within the year.

In this “murky period” of economic recovery as Goolsbee described, Fed has to “strike a balance of the dual mandate”. He noted that with inflation rates on a downward path, the real cost of borrowing has inadvertently risen, positioning Fed in “historically pretty restrictive territory.”

“So I think with that level of restrictiveness, you will have to start paying attention to the other side of the mandate, too, if it goes for too long,” he added.