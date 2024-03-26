BoE’s Mann signals market misalignment on rate cut expectations

BoE MPC member Catherine Mann cast doubts on the financial market’s anticipation of interest rate cuts in the near term, asserting that such expectations might be overly ambitious.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Mann directly addressed the discrepancy, stating, “They’re pricing in too many cuts — that would be my personal view — and so in some sense, I don’t have to cut because the market already is.”

Mann further elaborated on the unique economic conditions within the UK that challenge the notion of an early rate cut, especially in comparison with the US and Eurozone.

She explained that “wage dynamics in the UK are stronger and more persistent than the wage dynamics in either the United States or the euro area. Underlying services dynamics are also stickier more persistent than either the US or the euro area.”

Thus, “it’s hard to argue that the BOE would be ahead of the other two regions, particularly the United States,” Mann added.