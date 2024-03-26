US consumer confidence down to 104.7, more concerned about political environment

Tue, Mar 26, 2024 @ 14:27 GMT
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence ticked down from downwardly revised 104.8 to 104.7 in March, below expectation of 107.2. Present Situation Index rose from 147.6 to 151.0. Expectations Index fell from 76.3 to 73.8.

Dana M. Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board said: “Consumers remained concerned with elevated price levels, which predominated write-in responses… Indeed, average 12-month inflation expectations came in at 5.3 percent—barely changed from February’s four-year low of 5.2 percent.”

“Recession fears continued to trend downward… Meanwhile, consumers expressed more concern about the US political environment compared to prior months.”

Full US consumer confidence release here.

