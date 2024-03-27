NZ government drastically cuts 2024 growth forecast to 0.1%, lowers inflation outlook

New Zealand government has made significant revisions to its economic forecasts, projecting a notably subdued GDP growth of just 0.1% for this fiscal year, as revealed in its latest budget statement. Additionally, inflation outlook for both 2024 and 2025 was revised downwards.

The government said a “wide range of data” collected since December highlighted “further deterioration in the economic outlook.” The expected slowdown in economic activity materialized “sooner than expected,” while inflationary pressures have “eased more than expected.”

Specifically, GDP growth projections for 2024 have been significantly lowered from prior forecast of 1.5% to 0.1%. However, there is a silver lining with GDP growth forecast for 2025 being adjusted upwards from 1.5% to 2.1%.

On the inflation front, CPI forecast for 2024 was lowered from 4.1% to 3.3%, and for 2025, forecast was revised down from 2.5% to 2.2%.

Full NZ budget statement here.