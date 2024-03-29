US PCE price index rises to 2.5% yoy in Feb, core PCE down to 2.8% yoy

US personal income rose 0.3% mom or USD 66.5B in February, below expectation of 0.4% mom. Personal spending rose 0.8% mom or USD 145.5B, above expectation of 0.8% mom.

PCE price index rose 0.3% mom below expectation of of 0.4% mom. Core PCE price index (excluding food and energy) rose 0.3% mom, matched expectations. Goods prices increased 0.1% mom while services index surged 0.6% mom. Food prices rose 0.1% mom and energy prices increased 2.3% mom.

Over the 12-month period, PCE price index accelerated from 2.4% yoy to 2.5% yoy, matched expectations. Core PCE price index slowed from upwardly revised 2.9% yoy to 2.8% yoy, matched expectations. Goods prices were up 0.2% yoy while services prices increased 3.8% yoy. Food prices were up 1.3% yoy while energy prices decreased -2.3% yoy.

Full US personal income and outlays release here.