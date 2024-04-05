Eurozone retail sales falls -0.5% mom in Feb, EU down -0.4% mom

Eurozone retail sales volume fell -0.5% mom in February, worse than expectation of -0.3% mom. Volume of retail trade decreased for food, drinks, tobacco by -0.4% mom, non-food products (except automotive fuel) by -0.2% mom, automotive fuel in specialised stores by -1.4% mom.

EU retail sales fell volume -0.4% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in the total retail trade volume were recorded in Germany (-1.9%), Belgium (-1.8%) and Cyprus (-1.1%). The highest increases were observed in Poland (+1.4%), Croatia (+1.2%) and Estonia (+1.0%).

Full Eurozone retail sales release here.