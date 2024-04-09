Tue, Apr 09, 2024 @ 07:26 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsBoJ's Ueda: Economic and price developments could trigger monetary stimulus reduction

BoJ’s Ueda: Economic and price developments could trigger monetary stimulus reduction

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Speaking to the parliament today, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda highlighted the possibility of future reduction in monetary stimulus, contingent on the alignment of economic and price conditions with current projections.

“If economic and price conditions move in line with our current projections, trend inflation will gradually accelerate. If so, we must consider reducing the degree of stimulus,” he explained.

A significant point of consideration as outlined by Governor Ueda revolves around the outcomes of annual wage negotiations and their subsequent reflection in actual data. “We’ll also check at each policy meeting whether rising wages will be reflected in services prices, he added.

 

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.