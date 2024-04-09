BoJ’s Ueda: Economic and price developments could trigger monetary stimulus reduction

Speaking to the parliament today, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda highlighted the possibility of future reduction in monetary stimulus, contingent on the alignment of economic and price conditions with current projections.

“If economic and price conditions move in line with our current projections, trend inflation will gradually accelerate. If so, we must consider reducing the degree of stimulus,” he explained.

A significant point of consideration as outlined by Governor Ueda revolves around the outcomes of annual wage negotiations and their subsequent reflection in actual data. “We’ll also check at each policy meeting whether rising wages will be reflected in services prices, he added.