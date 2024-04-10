Fed’s Bostic: Rate cuts may have to move further out

Wed, Apr 10, 2024 @ 06:13 GMT
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic recently highlighted the possibility that rate cuts May have “to move further out” given that the US eocnomy economy has been “so robust, and so strong, and so resilient”.

Further elaborating on his perspective in a Yahoo Finance interview, Bostic referred to his previous dot-plot submission, where he initially projected two rate cuts for the year, influenced by the rapid inflation decline in the latter half of 2023.

However, “What happened for me is that it slowed down and the pace went back to the pace that I had expected initially, which had me at one cut,” Bostic explained.

