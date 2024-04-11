China’s CPI falls back to 0.1%, PPI negative for 18th month

China’s CPI slowed significantly from 0.7% yoy to 0.1% yoy in March, coming in below expectation of 0.4% yoy. Core CPI, which strips out food and energy prices, also decelerated from 1.2% yoy to 0.6% yoy. This shift was largely influenced by a notable -2.7% decrease in food prices, while non-food prices edged up rose 0.7%. Month-on-month, CPI declined -1.0% mom.

NBS attributed this March dip in CPI to a “seasonal decline in consumer demand following the holidays and the overall sufficient market supply.”

In parallel, PPI, a measure of factory-gate prices, edged down further to -2.8% yoy from February’s -2.7% yoy, aligning with market expectations. This continuation of downward trend for the 18th consecutive month emphasizes persistent deflationary pressures within the manufacturing sector. On a month-on-month basis, PPI contracted by -0.1%.