Thu, Apr 11, 2024 @ 05:01 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsChina's CPI falls back to 0.1%, PPI negative for 18th month

China’s CPI falls back to 0.1%, PPI negative for 18th month

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

China’s CPI slowed significantly from 0.7% yoy to 0.1% yoy in March, coming in below expectation of 0.4% yoy. Core CPI, which strips out food and energy prices, also decelerated from 1.2% yoy to 0.6% yoy. This shift was largely influenced by a notable -2.7% decrease in food prices, while non-food prices edged up rose 0.7%. Month-on-month, CPI declined -1.0% mom.

NBS attributed this March dip in CPI to a “seasonal decline in consumer demand following the holidays and the overall sufficient market supply.”

In parallel, PPI, a measure of factory-gate prices, edged down further to -2.8% yoy from February’s -2.7% yoy, aligning with market expectations. This continuation of downward trend for the 18th consecutive month emphasizes persistent deflationary pressures within the manufacturing sector. On a month-on-month basis, PPI contracted by -0.1%.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.