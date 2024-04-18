Australia NAB business confidence rises to -2 in Q1, cost pressures ease slightly

Australia NAB Quarterly Business Confidence rose from -6 to -2 in Q1. Business Conditions was unchanged at 10. In terms of forward-looking expectations, businesses anticipate a slight downturn in conditions over the next three months, with expectations dipping from 14 to 12. However, the outlook for the next 12 months improved, rising from 16 to 17.

According to NAB Chief Economist Alan Oster, “Consistent with our monthly business survey, today’s release shows business conditions remained resilient at above-average levels through the start of the year. Confidence remained weak but showed some improvement relative to the tail end of 2023.”

The report also highlighted easing cost pressures, although the reduction was minimal. Labor costs grew at a slightly reduced rate of 1.2%, down from 1.3% in the previous quarter, and purchase costs increased by 1.1%, down from 1.2%. Meanwhile, final product price growth remained steady at 0.7%, and retail price growth decreased marginally to 0.8% from 0.9%.

Oster noted, “There continue to be some positive signs of easing cost pressures for businesses but progress was more incremental through Q1. Importantly, forward-looking indicators of firms’ expectations for price growth suggest firms expect some further moderation.”

Full Australia NAB Quarterly Business Confidence release here.