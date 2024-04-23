Japan’s Suzuki points to US-South Korea trilateral meeting as groundwork for Yen intervention

Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki signaled the readiness to address the weakening yen, a pressing issue that has raised substantial concern due to its impact on import costs.

Speaking to the parliament, Suzuki conveyed the unease discussed during last week’s trilateral meeting with the US and South Korea. He emphasized the economic strain caused by the depreciating currency, stating there was “strong concern” about how a weak yen inflates the cost of imports, stressing the economy and affecting price levels domestically.

Suzuki’s remarks indicated that preparations are underway to counteract Yen’s decline. “I won’t deny that these developments have laid the groundwork for Japan to take appropriate action,” he noted, “though I won’t say what that action could be”.