In an interview with Le Monde, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos indicated barring any surprises, a June rate cut is a “fait accompli.”

“If things move in the same direction as they have in recent weeks, we will loosen our restrictive monetary policy stance in June,” he said.

However, looking beyond June, the Vice President expressed considerable caution due to heightened levels of uncertainty. “I’m inclined to be very cautious,” said de Guindos.

Full interview of ECB’s de Guindos here.