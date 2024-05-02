Swiss CPI rises to 1.4% yoy in Apr, above expectations

Swiss CPI rose 0.3% mom in April, above expectation of 0.2% mom. CPI core (excluding fresh and seasonal products, energy and fuel) rose 0.4% mom. Domestic products prices rose 0.1% mom. Import products prices rose 1.1% mom.

Over the 12 month period, CPI accelerated from 1.0% yoy to 1.4% yoy, above expectation of 1.1% yoy. CPI core increased from 1.0% yoy to 1.2% yoy. Domestic products price growth rises from 1.7% yoy to 2.0% yoy. Imported products prices contraction lessened from -1.3% yoy to -0.4% yoy.

Full Swiss CPI release here.