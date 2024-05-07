Tue, May 07, 2024 @ 10:57 GMT
UK PMI construction hits 14-month high but hiring trend subdued

UK PMI Construction surged from 50.2 to 53.0 in April, marking its most robust reading since February 2023. According to S&P Global, this growth was primarily driven by increased activity in commercial projects and civil engineering. However, house building experienced a decline, albeit amid improving supply conditions.

Tim Moore, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, highlighted the sector’s consolidation of its return to growth, with overall industry activity expanding at the fastest pace in 14 months. This growth was fueled by heightened confidence in the UK’s economic outlook, leading to increased demand for construction services. Despite the uptick in workloads, hiring remained subdued, aligning with broader trends observed across the UK economy.

