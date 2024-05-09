China’s exports rises 1.5% yoy in Apr, imports surges 8.% yoy

Thu, May 09, 2024 @ 03:49 GMT
China’s trade figures for April showcased significant recovery, with exports increasing by 1.5% yoy to USD 292.5 B, exceeding the expected 1.0% yoy growth. This rebound is particularly noteworthy given the -7.5% yoy decline observed in March.

On the import side, there was a notable surge of 8.4% yoy to USD 210.1B, substantially higher than the forecasted 5.4% yoy. This rise marks a recovery from the -1.9% decline in March. The significant increase in imports, driven partly by a weaker comparison base from the previous year, also reflects an uptick in economic activity as domestic conditions improve.

Trade surplus for April stood at USD 72.4B, smaller than the expected USD 81.4B but still an improvement from USD 58.6B recorded in March.

