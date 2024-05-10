June rate cut plausible, ECB accounts indicate

In the accounts from their April monetary policy meeting, ECB confirmed that it is “plausible” to be in a position to start cutting interest rates as early as June, contingent upon incoming evidence supporting the medium-term inflation forecasts established in March.

ECB members collectively noted that recent data largely upheld the projections made by staff in March, bolstering their “confidence that the disinflationary process was continuing”.

Looking forward, ECB highlighted the importance of upcoming data releases and new staff projections, which are expected before the June meeting. These forthcoming insights will provide a more “comprehensive” basis for decision-making, enabling a fuller assessment of the economic environment and potentially justifying a shift in policy.

Full ECB accounts here.