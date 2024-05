Canada’s employment grew strongly by 90.4k in April, well above expectation of 17.5k.

Unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.1%, below expectation of 6.2%. Employment rate was unchanged at 61.4%. Total hours worked rose 0.8% mom.

Average hourly wages rose 4.7% yoy, slowed from March’s 5.1% yoy.

