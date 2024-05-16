Fed’s Williams: Monetary policy in a good place, no need to tighten today

In a Reuters interview, New York Fed President John Williams expressed confidence in the current state of monetary policy, stating that it is “in a good place.” He highlighted the positive mix of economic data, noting strong consumer spending, business investment, and GDP growth. He emphasized that the economy is “not really at a near-term risk” and remains robust, supported by a strong labor market.

Williams indicated that he does not see any immediate need to tighten monetary policy, as current indicators do not suggest that the Fed’s actions are harming the economy or interfering with its goals. “So I don’t see any need to tighten monetary policy today,” he added.

Looking ahead, Williams acknowledged that lower interest rates would be necessary as inflation approaches 2% target. He explained that once inflation is sustainably at this level, Fed would need to reduce its “restrictive influence” on the economy, and move to a “more neutral kind of position.”