ECB’s Schnabel: June rate cut possible, another in July not warranted

In an interview with Nikkei, ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel indicated that a rate cut in June “may be appropriate” based on current data. However, she noted that another cut in July “does not seem warranted.” Schnabel emphasized that the outlook beyond June is “much more uncertain,” pointing out that the “last mile” of disinflation is the “most difficult.”

Schnabel explained that the disinflation process has slowed significantly after most supply-side shocks were reversed, making it a “quite bumpy” global phenomenon. She highlighted that in Eurozone, part of this difficulty is due to base effects and the reversal of fiscal measures.

Importantly, Schnabel underscored that inflation driven by “second-round effects” has become “more persistent.” She advocated for a cautious approach, stressing that “after so many years of very high inflation and with inflation risks still being tilted to the upside, a front-loading of the easing process would come with a risk of easing prematurely.”