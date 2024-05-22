Bundesbank sees German economy gradually gaining momentum in Q2

In its monthly report, Bundesbank indicated that Germany’s economic output is “likely to increase slightly again” in Q2. The general trend suggests that the economy is gradually “picking up speed,” with positive impulses expected from private consumption and a “further recovery” in the service sector.

The Bundesbank also noted that energy-intensive sectors in industry could “recover moderately.” However, it highlighted that a broad-based increase in new orders is still lacking, which is necessary for a thorough recovery. The improved business expectations in the manufacturing sector are anticipated to significantly boost production only in the second half of the year.

Additionally, Bundesbank expects inflation to rise again in May and fluctuate at a slightly higher level in the coming months. This is primarily due to base effects, such as the introduction of the “Germany Ticket” in local passenger transport last May, which will influence year-on-year comparisons.