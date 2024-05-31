Fri, May 31, 2024 @ 07:37 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsJapan's Tokyo CPI core rises in May, industrial production weakens in Apr

Japan’s Tokyo CPI core rises in May, industrial production weakens in Apr

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In May, Japan’s Tokyo CPI core (excluding fresh food) increased from 1.6% yoy to 1.9% yoy, matching expectations. This rise was primarily driven by higher electricity costs. However, CPI core-core (excluding food and energy) slowed slightly from 1.8% yoy to 1.7% yoy. Private sector service inflation also decreased from 1.6% yoy to 1.4% yoy. The headline CPI saw an uptick from 1.8% yoy to 2.2% yoy.

April’s industrial production declined by -0.1% mom, falling short of the anticipated 1.5% mom rise. The Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry maintained its assessment that industrial production “showed weakness while fluctuating indecisively.” Among the 15 industrial sectors surveyed, seven reported lower output, while eight saw increases. Manufacturers expect output to rise by 6.9% in May before falling by -5.6% in June.

Additionally, April’s retail sales jumped by 2.4% yoy, surpassing the expected 1.9% increase. Unemployment rate remained steady at 2.6%.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.