Eurozone CPI rises to 2.6% in May, CPI core up to 2.9%

Eurozone CPI accelerated from 2.4% yoy to 2.6% yoy in May, above expectation of 2.5% yoy. CPI core (ex-energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) also jumped from 2.7% yoy to 2.9% yoy, above expectation of 2.7% yoy.

Looking at the main components, services is expected to have the highest annual rate in May (4.1%, compared with 3.7% in April), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (2.6%, compared with 2.8% in April), non-energy industrial goods (0.8%, compared with 0.9% in April) and energy (0.3%, compared with -0.6% in April).

Full Eurozone CPI flash release here.