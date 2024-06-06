ECB cuts 25bps, inflation seen below 2% in 2026

ECB has lowered interest rates by 25 basis points as widely expected. Following the reduction, the main refinancing rate is now 4.25%, the deposit rate is 3.75%, and the marginal lending rate is 4.50%.

In its latest forecasts, the ECB projects economic growth to pick up to 0.9% in 2024, 1.4% in 2025, and 1.6% in 2026.

Inflation is expected to average 2.5% in 2024, 2.2% in 2025, and 1.9% in 2026. Core inflation is forecasted to average 2.8% in 2024, 2.2% in 2025, and 2.0% in 2026.

Notably, both headline and core inflation forecasts have been revised upward for 2024 and 2025.

Full ECB statement here.