Eurozone Sentix rises to 0.3, recovery continues but lacks momentum

In June, Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence improved to 0.3 from -3.6, exceeding the expected -1.9. This marks the eighth consecutive monthly increase and the highest reading since February 2022. Current Situation Index also rose for the eighth month in a row, reaching -9.0 from -14.3, its highest level since May 2023. Similarly, Expectations Index increased to 10.0 from 7.8, the ninth consecutive rise and the highest since February 2022.

Sentix commented that while the recovery is ongoing, the “upswing lacks momentum”. The increase in expectations offers some optimism that this positive trend could continue in the coming weeks. However, a stronger signal from Germany’s economy is needed to boost this momentum, which has yet to emerge.

The slow pace of improvement in the current situation supports the case for ECB to consider further interest rate cuts. Nonetheless, the opportunity for such cuts appears limited. Sentix inflation barometer indicates an unfavorable inflation environment, putting additional pressure on ECB.

Full Eurozone Sentix release here.