Thu, May 01, 2025 @ 18:34 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Elliott Wave: Forming Double Three Pattern

EURUSD Elliott Wave: Forming Double Three Pattern

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Hello fellow traders. In this technical article we’re going to look at the Elliott Wave charts of EURUSD Forex pair published in members area of the website. As our members know, EUR/USD is undergoing a three-wave pullback against the March 26th low. Recently, we forecasted the decline in the pair following a three-wave bounce. In the following text, we’ll explain the Elliott Wave analysis and outline the target areas.

EURUSD Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 04.28.2025

The current view suggests that EUR/USD is correcting the cycle from the March 26th low. We count the ((x)) connector as completed at the 1.1444 high. While the price remains below that level, we expect to see another leg down to complete the wave 4 (red) correction.

EURUSD Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 05.01.2025

The price held the 1.1444 peak and then declined. Eventually, it broke the previous low ((w)) black, confirming that the next leg down is in progress. The next technical zone comes in the 1.12755–1.1236 area, which might give us a three-wave bounce before the pair reaches the main target at the 1.11727 area (buyers zone).

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.