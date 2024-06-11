Tue, Jun 11, 2024 @ 09:29 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsAustralia's NAB business confidence returns to negative, inflation pressures re-emerge

Australia’s NAB business confidence returns to negative, inflation pressures re-emerge

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Australia’s NAB Business Confidence fell from 2 to -3 in May, returning to negative territory. Business conditions also saw a slight decline, dropping from 7 to 6. Specifically, trading conditions decreased from 13 to 10, and profitability conditions fell from 6 to 3. However, employment conditions improved, rising from 2 to 5.

NAB Chief Economist Alan Oster noted pointed out that forward orders are particularly weak in retail, wholesale, and construction sectors, indicating potential challenges ahead. Despite a slowdown in activity, capacity utilization remains above average, suggesting that the “process of bringing supply and demand back into balance remains incomplete”.

Inflationary pressures are re-emerging, with labor cost growth increasing to 2.3% on a quarterly basis, up from 1.5% in April. Purchase cost growth also rose to 1.9%, compared to 1.3% previously. Overall product price growth climbed to 1.1%, up from 0.8%, with retail price growth increasing to 1.6% from 1.0%, and recreation and personal services prices edging up to 1.0% from 0.9%.

Oster concluded that the data presents a “mixed” picture for RBA. There are clear signs of growth challenges, yet inflationary pressures remain a concern. “We expect the RBA to keep rates on hold for some time yet as they navigate through these contrasting risks.”

Full Australia NAB business confidence release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.