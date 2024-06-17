Mon, Jun 17, 2024 @ 05:09 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsNZ BNZ services falls to 43, unprecedented contraction

NZ BNZ services falls to 43, unprecedented contraction

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

New Zealand’s BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index dropped significantly from 46.6 to 43.0 in May, marking the lowest level of activity for a non-COVID lockdown month since the survey’s inception in 2007.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope described the May result as “as bad as it can get” for the sector, with contraction levels surpassing those seen during the Global Financial Crisis of 2008/09.

Examining the details, key metrics reveal a stark downturn. Activity/sales fell from 46.0 to 40.9, employment dropped from 47.0 to 46.0, new orders/business decreased from 46.6 to 42.6, stocks/inventories declined from 46.2 to 42.4, and supplier deliveries slid from 47.5 to 46.1.

The proportion of negative comments in May (65.4%) remained similar to April (66.3%), indicating persistent concerns about the economic downturn.

BNZ’s Senior Economist Doug Steel noted, “the speed of decline is as worrisome as its size over the past three months. There is weak and then there is very weak. Overall, this tells of a services sector in reverse, at pace.”

Full NZ BNZ PSI release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.