NZ BNZ services falls to 43, unprecedented contraction

New Zealand’s BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index dropped significantly from 46.6 to 43.0 in May, marking the lowest level of activity for a non-COVID lockdown month since the survey’s inception in 2007.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope described the May result as “as bad as it can get” for the sector, with contraction levels surpassing those seen during the Global Financial Crisis of 2008/09.

Examining the details, key metrics reveal a stark downturn. Activity/sales fell from 46.0 to 40.9, employment dropped from 47.0 to 46.0, new orders/business decreased from 46.6 to 42.6, stocks/inventories declined from 46.2 to 42.4, and supplier deliveries slid from 47.5 to 46.1.

The proportion of negative comments in May (65.4%) remained similar to April (66.3%), indicating persistent concerns about the economic downturn.

BNZ’s Senior Economist Doug Steel noted, “the speed of decline is as worrisome as its size over the past three months. There is weak and then there is very weak. Overall, this tells of a services sector in reverse, at pace.”

