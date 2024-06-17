Mon, Jun 17, 2024 @ 05:09 GMT
Fed’s Kashkari points to late-year rate cut

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari indicated in a CBS interview over the weekend that any interest rate cut is likely be towards the end of the year.

Kashkari emphasized the necessity of gathering “more evidence” to ensure inflation is on a downward trend toward Fed’s target of 2%.

“We’re in a very good position right now to take our time, get more inflation data, get more data on the economy, on the labor market, before we have to make any decisions on cutting interest rateshe added.

If a rate cut is to occur, it would likely be towards the end of the year, aligning with the median forecast.

