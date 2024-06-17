China’s industrial production up 5.6% yoy in May, misses exp 6.0% yoy

Mon, Jun 17, 2024 @ 05:09 GMT
China’s industrial production increased by 5.6% yoy in May, falling short of the expected 6.0% yoy and slowing from April’s 6.7% yoy. Despite this overall slowdown, the equipment and high-tech manufacturing sectors showed robust growth, with outputs rising 7.5% yoy and 10% yoy, respectively.

Fixed asset investment grew by 4.0% year-to-date yoy, slightly below the anticipated 4.2%. Within this sector, property development investment notably declined by -10.1%, reflecting ongoing challenges in China’s real estate market.

On a positive note, retail sales rose by 3.7% yoy, surpassing the expected 3.0%. This indicates resurgence in the consumer sector, which could provide a buffer against the broader economic slowdown.

