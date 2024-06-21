Australia’s PMI composite falls to 50.6, slowing business expansion, manufacturing weakness

Australia’s PMI data for June indicates a slowdown in business expansion, with Manufacturing PMI falling from 49.7 to 47.5, Services PMI dropping from 52.5 to 51.0, and Composite PMI decreasing from 52.1 to 50.6, hitting a five-month low.

Warren Hogan, Chief Economic Advisor at Judo Bank, noted that while business activity continues to grow, the pace of expansion has slowed compared to the strong performance in the first half of 2024.

The manufacturing sector showed significant weakness, with PMI, output, and new orders declining towards the cyclical lows of 2023, all falling below the 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction. In contrast, the services sector experienced a slight pullback but remained in expansionary territory.

The composite input price index dropped below 60 for the first time since January 2021, suggesting that business cost growth is easing. Final prices also decreased but still indicate above-target inflation. Service sector price indicators retreated in June, aligning with the view that inflation is gradually easing in 2024, yet they remain above RBA’s target range of 2-3%.

Full Australia PMI release here.