UK retail sales volume rose 2.9% mom in May, above expectation of 1.5% mom. More broadly, sales volumes rose by 1.0% in the three months to May 2024 when compared with the previous three months. Over the year to May 2024, volumes rose by 1.3%, and were -0.5% below their pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic level in February 2020.

Full UK retail sales release here.