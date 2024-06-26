Wed, Jun 26, 2024 @ 17:04 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB's Panetta: Must manage risks beyond baseline scenarios

ECB’s Panetta: Must manage risks beyond baseline scenarios

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Speaking today, ECB Governing Council member Fabio Panetta noted that the current macroeconomic conditions support “normalization of the monetary stance.” He added that ECB initiated this process recently and, under the “baseline scenario,” intends to continue it “gradually and smoothly.”

However, Panetta cautioned that the inflation and growth projections represent only one of many possible outcomes. He stressed that monetary policy must also manage “risks and tail scenarios,” not just baseline forecasts. The prevailing political and geopolitical risks, he said, necessitate “awareness, flexibility, and state-contingent action plans.”

Panetta’s comments come just days before French voters head to the polls for the first round of parliamentary elections. He highlighted the potential economic implications of political turnover, explaining that it inherently brings policy uncertainty. This uncertainty affects households and investors as they try to predict how new governments will handle critical economic and political decisions.

 

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.