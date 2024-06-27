Thu, Jun 27, 2024 @ 10:51 GMT
Eurozone economic sentiment falls slightly to 95.9, EU ticks down to 96.4

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator ticked down from 96.1 to 95.9 in June. Employment Expectation Indicator fell from 101.3 to 99.7. Economic Uncertainty Indicator fell from 18.5 to 18.0.

Eurozone industry confidence fell from -9.9 to -10.1. Services confidence fell from 6.8 to 6.5. Consumer confidence improved slightly from -14.3 to -14.0. Retail trade confidence fell from -6.8 to -7.8. Construction confidence fell from -6.2 to -7.0.

EU ESI fell from 96.6 to 96.4. EEI fell from 101.2 to 100.4. EUI fell from 17.9 to 17.3. For the largest EU economies, the ESI improved markedly for Spain (+1.1) and more moderately for the Netherlands (+0.5), while it deteriorated for France (-0.7) and Italy (-0.7). The ESI remained broadly stable for Germany (-0.2) and Poland (-0.1).

