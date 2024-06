Canada’s GDP grew 0.3% mom in April, matched expectations. Both goods-producing (+0.3%) and services-producing (+0.3%) industries contributed to the growth with 15 of 20 sectors increasing in the month.

Advance information indicates that real GDP rose 0.1% mom in May. Increases in manufacturing, real estate and rental and leasing and finance and insurance were partially offset by decreases in retail trade and wholesale trade.

Full Canada GDP release here.