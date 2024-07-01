China’s Caixin PMI manufacturing rises to 51.8, growth continues but optimism dips

Mon, Jul 01, 2024 @ 08:50 GMT
China’s Caixin PMI Manufacturing index edged up from 51.7 to 51.8 in June, surpassing expectations of 51.2 and marking its highest level since May 2021. This rise keeps the index in expansionary territory for the eighth consecutive month. Notably, output price inflation reached an eight-month high, reflecting increased activity in the sector.

Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group, noted, “Overall, the manufacturing sector kept improving in June, with supply, domestic demand, and exports continuing to grow.” He highlighted that manufacturers increased their purchases, resulting in higher inventory and price levels. Despite this positive trend, optimism among surveyed companies fell significantly, suggesting that market expectations need further strengthening.

